Despite the return to the lineup by Arizona forwards Nick Schmaltz and Jay Beagle, the Florida Panthers, led by Patric Hornqvist and Sam Reinhart, defeated the Coyotes 3-1 on Friday night at Gila River Arena. Arizona got a power-play goal from Phil Kessel in the first period that was a part of the four-goal frame between the two clubs, but neither team could find the back of the net after the game's opening 20 minutes. Kessel is now just five goals from reaching the 400-goal plateau. Hornqvist and Reinhart each finished the night with a goal and an assist.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO