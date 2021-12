The Arizona Coyotes knew they had a tough matchup last night. The Florida Panthers are one of the top teams in the NHL and have plenty of offensive threats. The Panthers were able to take an early lead with two goals in the span of ten seconds, and that would prove to be enough. The Coyotes managed to cut the Panther’s lead in half with a rare power play goal, but that was all the scoring the Desert Dogs could muster. Florida scored another goal before the end of the first, and neither team found the back of the net for the remaining 40 minutes.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO