Car goes off road into La Crosse marsh area during snow storm

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The snow and sleet made roads slick on the Friday evening commute.

A car ended up going down the embankment into the marsh area along Gillette Street and Highway 16.

According to Tri-State Ambulance, one person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

We’ll share more information when it becomes available.

