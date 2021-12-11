ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Car goes off road into La Crosse marsh area during snow storm

By Mike Thompson
 2 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The snow and sleet made roads slick on the Friday evening commute.

A car ended up going down the embankment into the marsh area along Gillette Street and Highway 16.

According to Tri-State Ambulance, one person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

We’ll share more information when it becomes available.

