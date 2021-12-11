ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Broome Centurion wins The Mascot Challenge

By Pete Yanity
 2 days ago

Broome’s Centurion is the 2021 winner of the Mascot Challenge, conducted this fall in the High School Red Zone.

The school also connected its Christmas charitable effort to raise money to buy presents for children in need to the challenge and ended up raising over $15,000.00 toward that effort.

