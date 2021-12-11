ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hornqvist, Bennett go back-to-back, Panthers top Coyotes 3-1

By JACK MAGRUDER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UsJF_0dK1utet00
1 of 7

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist and Sam Bennett scored 10 seconds apart in the first period, and Sam Reinhard scored in his fourth straight game to give the Florida Panthers a 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.

The Panthers scored all three goals in the first period and Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves, giving up only a power-play goal. He is 9-2-1 in 12 career appearances against Arizona.

“He’s lights out,” Bennett said of Bobrovsky. “I could say that every night. He gives us confidence. He gives us energy. He’s playing unbelievable right now.”

Phil Kessel scored on a power play for Arizona, which has lost four in a row and six of seven. The Coyotes pulled Scott Wedgewood, who had 20 saves, with 3:15 remaining.

“I liked how we closed the game out,” Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette said. “Probably wasn’t as sharp as we’d like to be, but I really like the way we stayed composed five-on-six. The third period was our best period.”

Florida has 21 goals in its last five games and has won five of its last six. The Panthers have earned point in 22 of 26 games this season and lead the NHL with 40 points, one more than Minnesota. Their four losses are the fewest in the league.

“You look at our depth,” Bennett said. “Every night everyone is contributing. Sometimes lines are going to have off nights, but we have other lines that are going to step up and carry the load.”

Hornqvist scored the first goal of the game on a wrist shot from the right circle that hit the crossbar and bounced in at 9:05 of the first period, and Bennett scored 10 seconds later when he took a pass after the faceoff and beat Wedgewood with a wrister from the slot.

The Panthers improved to 4-3-4 on the road.

“A little bit of an onus coming into this trip was being a little better on the road,” Burnette said. “We’ve played OK. We’ve played well enough to get some points, but I think there’s another level for our road play that we need to find.”

Kessel made it 2-1, getting the Coyotes’ first goal on the power play in 18 chances (since Nov. 16). But Reinhart scored on a power play with 25 seconds left in the first period with a shot through a screen from the slot for a 3-1 lead.

“We played probably against the best team in the NHL tonight, and after the third goal they didn’t generate a lot,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “We played really well defensively and we had our chances. Unfortunately it’s not enough, but there’s a positive in that game.”

NO ISSUES

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the Coyotes’ future in Arizona is secure and said there is “no issue” with the team while speaking at the NHL Board of Governors meetings Friday.

The city of Glendale has told the Coyotes it will not renew their lease beyond this season. The club paid Glendale $1.3 million this week in back taxes and bills caused by what they called an oversight.

“(Coyotes owner) Alex (Meruelo) is committed,” Bettman said. “Alex has the resources, and the Coyotes aren’t going anywhere. Well, they’re going somewhere else other than Glendale, but they’re not leaving the greater Phoenix area.”

Meruelo is working to secure a new arena in Tempe.

ICE CHIPS

Florida center Aleksander Barkov and left wing Anthony Duclair were late scratches. “They didn’t feel great today,” Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said. “We’ll see where they’re at tomorrow and go from there.” Barkov 10 goals and 18 points. Duclair has nine goals and 17 points. … The Coyotes had been 2 of 25 on the power play at home before Kessel’s first-period goal. It was the worst home conversion rate in the league. … Coyotes center Jay Beagle returned after missing six games with a lower body injury. … The NHL record for the shortest span between goals by the same team is two seconds, by Montreal in 2018.

Panthers: Play at Colorado on Sunday.

Coyotes: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Janesville Gazette

Panthers come back from 3 down again to beat Sabres 7-4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and the Florida Panthers came back from three down for the second straight game to beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4 on Thursday night. Aaron Ekblad had two goals and an assist, Lucas Carlsson scored his first NHL goal...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Back-to-Back Set with Game at Wild

After a thrilling victory on Monday, the Coyotes return to the United States to play the Minnesota Wild and look to sweep their back-to-back set of games with Winnipeg and Minnesota. Tuesday is Arizona's first matchup with the Wild at Xcel Energy Center this season after playing four games there last year. Puck drop with the Wild is scheduled for 6 p.m.
NHL
litterboxcats.com

Recap: Panthers get by Coyotes 3-1 to end road losing streak

The Florida Panthers nipped the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 to end its seven-game (0-3-4) road losing streak and became the first team in the NHL to hit the 40-point mark this season. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 of 23 shots to raise his record to 12-1-2 and lowered his goals against average to 2.32.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
nbcsportsedge.com

Panthers Strike Back - Again

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. No lead is safe against a great team. The Buffalo Sabres led...
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Do this Again: Barkov, Duclair back with Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers got a big boost on the ice Thursday in the desert as not only was center Sasha Barkov back on the top line but so was Anthony Duclair. Barkov left Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues in the third period with what looked like an upper body injury — something separate from the knee injury which forced him to miss eight games before returning in St. Louis.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from the Coyotes’ 7-1 loss to the Golden Knights

The Arizona Coyotes returned home on Friday for a desert-dweller’s duel against the Vegas Golden Knights, and though Arizona started with a lot of momentum of the gate, a flurry of second-period goals from the Golden Knights proved to be too much to overcome en route to a 7-1 loss. Things were going relatively well for the Coyotes, even when trailing 2-1 midway through the second period, but a disastrous power-play effort ultimately doomed the team before the game was even halfway over.
NHL
The Associated Press

Huberdeau and the Panthers visit the Coyotes

Florida Panthers (17-4-4, first in the Atlantic) vs. Arizona Coyotes (5-18-2, eighth in the Central) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +188, Panthers -232; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Arizona. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 30 points, scoring nine goals and recording 21 assists.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Phil Kessel
floridahockeynow.com

Not pretty, but Panthers take it: Florida 3, Arizona Coyotes 1

The Florida Panthers certainly did not play their best game of the season Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes but, hey, sometimes that is the way things go. It was a good road game for the Panthers — something they really needed. Playing the Coyotes, the Panthers were good...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 3-1 Loss to the Florida Panthers

Friday marked the first game for the Arizona Coyotes in nearly a week, and though they played a relatively fundamentally sound game against the league-leading Florida Panthers they ultimately fell 3-1, allowing all three goals in the first period. The Coyotes have been wildly inconsistent throughout the season, but Friday’s loss offered some positives, despite the end result.
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 27 Preview: Coyotes host Flyers in the second game of a back-to-back

The Arizona Coyotes knew they had a tough matchup last night. The Florida Panthers are one of the top teams in the NHL and have plenty of offensive threats. The Panthers were able to take an early lead with two goals in the span of ten seconds, and that would prove to be enough. The Coyotes managed to cut the Panther’s lead in half with a rare power play goal, but that was all the scoring the Desert Dogs could muster. Florida scored another goal before the end of the first, and neither team found the back of the net for the remaining 40 minutes.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Panthers Pregame: Bobrovsky back in groove, faces Avalanche

After one of the best starts in his storied career, Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and his numbers started to take a dip. Friday night against Arizona, Bobrovsky looked a lot like he did in the first two months of the season. Bobrovsky was calm, cool and did not battle...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Florida Panthers#Wedgewood
NHL

The Wrap: Schmaltz & Beagle Return but Coyotes Fall to Panthers 3-1

Despite the return to the lineup by Arizona forwards Nick Schmaltz and Jay Beagle, the Florida Panthers, led by Patric Hornqvist and Sam Reinhart, defeated the Coyotes 3-1 on Friday night at Gila River Arena. Arizona got a power-play goal from Phil Kessel in the first period that was a part of the four-goal frame between the two clubs, but neither team could find the back of the net after the game's opening 20 minutes. Kessel is now just five goals from reaching the 400-goal plateau. Hornqvist and Reinhart each finished the night with a goal and an assist.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Patrik Laine Leaves Blue Jackets.

It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
Bring Me The News

Watch: Wild bench upset with Lemeiux after game-winning goal

The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can’t Believe Who Sat In Front of Me at the Sabres Game Last Night

Tuesday night Sabres games at KeyBank Center might not exactly be the hottest ticket in town right now, but it was a pretty cool experience last night if you went. Not because of what the Sabres did — they were shutout 2-0 — but the amazing play that Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras made, flipping the puck over the net and having teammate Sonny Milano bat it in out of mid-air.
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy