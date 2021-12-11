ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

NCEL 12-10-21

WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives from U.S. Cellular made a donation to an Eastern Carolina school Friday. A home was...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duplin County, NC
Sports
City
Havelock, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
County
Duplin County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncel#U S Cellular
The Hill

'Dr. Oz' to go off air on Jan. 14 amid Senate bid

"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy