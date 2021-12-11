Providence Day overcomes adversity to be NCISAA champs
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — One football program in the Charlotte area has already had its championship moment this season.
Providence Day rose to the top of the NCISAA this season, but the road to get there wasn’t easy. On CSL, we took a look at their championship journey.
