Malone takes down Marianna in fourth-quarter thriller
MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Malone boys basketball team took down Marianna 61-58 in a thriller on Friday night.
The Tigers improved to 6-1 and will host Liberty County Monday, December 13.
The Bulldogs fall to 5-1 and will visit Florida State University high school Tuesday, December 14.
