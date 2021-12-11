ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malone, FL

Malone takes down Marianna in fourth-quarter thriller

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJsfR_0dK1uC9000

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Malone boys basketball team took down Marianna 61-58 in a thriller on Friday night.

The Tigers improved to 6-1 and will host Liberty County Monday, December 13.

The Bulldogs fall to 5-1 and will visit Florida State University high school Tuesday, December 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Holmes County pitcher Morgan Moss signs to Huntingdon

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Holmes County pitcher Morgan Moss signed to Huntingdon College on Friday. Moss, or “Moose”, has been a huge asset to the Blue Devils softball team the past few seasons. According to Maxpreps, she has 14 wins on the mound, a 2.06 ERA, and in just over 105 innings pitched, she has […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Gulf Coast honors local legend Leon Miller at men’s basketball game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Former Gulf Coast men’s basketball assistant coach and school counselor Leon Miller was honored before the Commodores game Thursday night. Miller was an assistant coach from 1975-1977 and a counselor for 30 years at the college. Many of his players were at Gulf Coast to recognize their former coach, making […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Malone, FL
City
Marianna, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Boys Basketball#Weather#Tigers#Liberty County#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

WMBB

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy