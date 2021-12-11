ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 11PM CDT for Porter County, Indiana…

WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

Update:

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CST... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for northwestern Indiana. _______________________________________________________________________________ ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CST FOR PORTER COUNTY... At 1029 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Westville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Valparaiso, Chesterton, Hebron, South Haven, Porter, Kouts, Burns Harbor, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Dune Acres, Boone Grove, Dunns Bridge and Malden. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-90 between mile markers 27 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 23 and 32. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for northwestern Indiana.
