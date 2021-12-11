ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen missing from Jeff Davis Parish

By KATC NEWS
 2 days ago
Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl this weekend.

Rosa Elena Oyuela Solorzano , 17, was last seen around 6 P.M. on Friday at Wooden Treasures in Lacassine.

Rosa is wearing a gray jacket with flowers on it, white shirt, grey pants, white flower croc shoes, they say.

If the public has information on Rosa Solorzano's whereabouts contact police at 337-821-2100.

Related
13 WHAM

Missing teen from Chili has been found

Chili, N.Y. — UPDATE: Leah has been found safe. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Leah Ervin was last seen at her foster residence on Meadow Farm around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6th. Ervin is 5'3", 180 pounds with black and blue hair...
CHILI, NY
wrwh.com

Lookout For Missing Teen

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, who has been missing since Tuesday. A social media post from the sheriff’s office only identified the youth as Maria, a 16-year old black female. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in Helen.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wwnytv.com

Have you seen this missing teen?

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. The department’s Facebook page says 17-year-old Lucia Skelly was last seen in the village on Thursday. She’s white, 5′5″ tall, and weighs 160 pounds. Skelly was last seen wearing a...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO searching for missing teen from Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Authorities from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office need the public's help as they are investigating a missing teenager. Sarah Wade, 16, was last seen in the area of Ridgeway Avenue and Dewey Avenue in the City of Rochester on Nov. 27. She is described as 5'0,...
ROCHESTER, NY
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teen from Pelzer

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County deputies said a missing teenager from Pelzer has been found. Deputies said Timothy Samuel Wilson was reported missing from an address along Green Street on December 11. Deputies described Wilson as 5 foot 8 inches tall ad around 130 pounds. He was last wearing...
PELZER, SC
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Missing Dover teen found

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a missing teen. Police say 16-year-old Alexandra Baker was last seen leaving her residence in the 400 block of Northdown Drive just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. She is 4’10”, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and is possibly wearing a black jacket.
DOVER, DE
KTUL

Bixby police searching for missing teen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Zackari Gann. Gann has been missing since Dec. 1, when BPD took a missing persons report from his mother. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a white "SOX" emblem, a maroon shirt, black skinny...
BIXBY, OK
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing Bethesda Teen

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Special Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Bells Mill Rd. in Bethesda. Nihel Lahouel was last seen on December 10 when she was dropped off at school in...
BETHESDA, MD
WBIR

SPD: 15-year-old teen missing from Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevierville Police Department is looking for a missing teen in Sevierville. SPD said that 15-year-old Calaius Hudack has been missing since November 28. He was last seen leaving the Smoky Mountain Children's Home. Police said that Hudack might have dyed his hair. Anyone with information about his...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
nny360.com

Teen missing in Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR — The village police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Lucia Skelly, 17, has been missing since Thursday. She was last seen wearing a red coat with fur around the hood, black sweatpants and black Nike Jordan sneakers with the number 23 on them. Her hair is dyed purple. She is believed to be in the local area and may be with a male companion, according to police.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
KTBS

Search on for missing Haughton teen

BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who is missing from her home in Haughton. Elaynah Danielle Ebert, 15, was last seen Monday night at her home in the Forest Hills Subdivision. Ebert stands 5 feet-5 inches tall, weighs...
HAUGHTON, LA
Wave 3

UPDATE: Missing Indiana teens located

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Seymour Police Department announced two teenagers who had last been seen on Nov. 24 have been found safe. Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis, were reported missing after being last seen in Indianapolis. On Thursday, police said the two teenagers have...
INDIANA STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Authorities looking for missing Starkville teen

STARKVILLE • Authorities concerned about the safety of a missing 13-year-old Oktibbeha County girl are asking for the public's help locating her. The Starkville Police Department is requesting assistance locating Saleisha Murry, 13, also known as “Shay Shay.” She was last seen leaving Louisville Street on the night of Friday, Dec. 3.
STARKVILLE, MS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Bixby teen found safe

BIXBY, Okla. — Zackari Gann, a 15-year-old who has been missing for over a week, has been found according to Bixby police. Gann was found safe and healthy Dec. 9. His mom, Lauren Gann, reported him missing on Dec. 1. His mother has been notified, and Gann was released...
BIXBY, OK
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Authorities Searching for Missing Arlington Teen

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing teen. 14 year old Walker Scott Richardson of Arlington was last seen at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. He is high functioning autistic. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. The Sheriff’s office suspended their search for Richardson...
ARLINGTON, IA
wish989.com

Missing Carbondale Teen Found Sunday

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police say that missing juvenile, 16-year-old Kyshon L. Frye of Carbondale, was located by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Sunday. Frye was found to be safe and in good health. Carbondale Police say they appreciate the community’s assistance in this case. Frye was reported missing on Nov....
CARBONDALE, IL
