Teen missing from Jeff Davis Parish

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl this weekend.

Rosa Elena Oyuela Solorzano , 17, was last seen around 6 P.M. on Friday at Wooden Treasures in Lacassine.

Rosa is wearing a gray jacket with flowers on it, white shirt, grey pants, white flower croc shoes, they say.

If the public has information on Rosa Solorzano's whereabouts contact police at 337-821-2100.

