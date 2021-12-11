Mohigans turn up defense in second half, defeat Bucs in season opener

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Morgantown won its season opener on the road against Buckhannon-Upshur.

The first quarter was close but Morgantown outscored BU 14-9.

By the halftime break, Buckhannon-Upshur only trailed by 10 points. But in the third half, Morgantown turned up the defense and held the Bucs to only nine points.

The Mohigans outscored the Bucs 23-9 in the third.

Morgantown improves to 1-0 on the season after the 72-37 win over Buckhannon-Upshur.

