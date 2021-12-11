ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Mohigans turn up defense in second half, defeat Bucs in season opener

By Abbie Backenstoe
 2 days ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Morgantown won its season opener on the road against Buckhannon-Upshur.

The first quarter was close but Morgantown outscored BU 14-9.

By the halftime break, Buckhannon-Upshur only trailed by 10 points. But in the third half, Morgantown turned up the defense and held the Bucs to only nine points.

The Mohigans outscored the Bucs 23-9 in the third.

Morgantown improves to 1-0 on the season after the 72-37 win over Buckhannon-Upshur.

WBOY 12 News

Huskies use big third quarter to roll over Trojans

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion improved to 3-0 after a win over Hampshire. The Huskies and Trojans battled through a tough first quarter with North Marion taking the 15-11 lead. The second quarter was much of the same. The lead was traded until the Huskies climbed back on top to lead 28-24. It was the […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport takes home AAA state cheer title

Photo courtesy of Ben Queen HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Bridgeport cheer team won the Class-AAA state cheer championship on Saturday. This is Bridgeport’s 50th state cheer title. The Indians beat out Jefferson who finished as AAA state runner up. Featured image courtesy of Ben Queen
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Satterfield shines in Bearcats win over Irish

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton’s Alyssa Satterfield had a standout showing at the Sam Bord Invitational Tournament on Thursday. Grafton saw the Irish in the first game. The Bearcats took the early lead and never lost the lead after that. Satterfield put multiple points up early on to build that lead. In fact, Grafton held Notre […]
GRAFTON, WV
Big second half lifts Mohigans in rivalry game against Hawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In a classic cross-town rivalry between Morgantown and University, the young Mohigans’ squad prevailed. Both teams struggled to put the ball in the hoop early on in the game. Morgantown’s Mia Henkins’ three ball broke the silence midway through the first quarter. Morgantown never lost the lead after that, but it did […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
