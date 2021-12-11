ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Jones’ career-high 33 points help DePaul win at Louisville

By Sun-Times wires
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 2 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — David Jones scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half as DePaul fought past Louisville 62-55 on Friday night. Jones, who was 10-for-12 shooting in the second half, sparked second-half runs...

HIGH POINT, NC
