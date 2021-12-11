David Jones’ career-high 33 points help DePaul win at Louisville

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The VCSU Vikings were looking to keep the winning going following their big win on Saturday against Dickinson State. This time they would entertain a team who would travel half way across the country, from the great state of Maine. The University of Maine at Fort Kent Bengals came into this match up 2-9 on the season. Vikings took care of business early, and despite 7, 3-pointers from freshman guard Jordan Guerrero of the Bengals, the Vikings take this game 107-63. In the first half VCSU quickly jumped out to an 8-0 lead thanks to 3-pointers from Kevin Schramm and Chris Thompson and a lay up from Connor Entzi. Entzi would finish the first half with 7-points, but the big story for the senior was that he had reached the 1,000 point mark in his Vikings career. Another big story from the first half in this one was the shooting from Bengals’ Jordan Guerrero. The freshman would make seven 3-pointers in the first half, and finish the first 20 minutes with 25 points keeping the game from really getting out of hand at the half as the Vikings lead this one at the break 53-33.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO