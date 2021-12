If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that our health is not something to take for granted, and that we are all patients and caregivers in some way. For me, one of the most gratifying parts of a career in health communications is this intermingling of our day-to-day lives into the work we do for clients. Each of us brings our own lived experiences of being a patient, a caregiver, a healthcare consumer. And tapping into this is essential to building communications programs that truly help improve the health and wellbeing of individuals, communities and societies.

