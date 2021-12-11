Bearcats down Mountaineers in Sam Bord Tournament

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton downed Liberty in the semifinal round of the Sam Bord Tournament.

The Bearcats led 44-21 in the third quarter and they continued to extend that lead.

Liberty tried to cut the deficit, but turnovers hurt the Mountaineers.

Grafton turned defense into offense multiple times to cruise to a 69-36 win.

The Bearcats will see Trinity on Saturday night in the tournament championship game.

