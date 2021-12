Activision Blizzard's chief administrative officer, Brian Bulatao, sent an email to staff Friday asking them to "consider the consequences" of signing union cards. "The leadership of Activision Blizzard supports your right, under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), to make your own decision about whether or not to join a union," he wrote in an email leaked to Twitter. "As you make this decision for your future, we ask only that you take time to consider the consequences of your signature on the binding legal document presented to you by [the Communications Workers of America]."

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO