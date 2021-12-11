ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Girls basketball: Bulldogs break through

By SCOTT JACKSON Courier senior sports writer
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkicB_0dK1qvZB00
Ottumwa junior Olivia Coram (0) blocks a shot attempt by Alexis Brown (5) during the first half of a CIML Metro girls high school basketball contest on Friday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — After 35 quarters of trying to find a rhythm, the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team showed what they're capable both this season and beyond Friday night.

The Bulldogs ran the floor, made the passes and shot 15-24 from the field in the second half, pulling away for a CIML Metro conference-opening 49-28 win over Des Moines East at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. After suffering four decisive losses, going through several growing pains with six freshman seeing extending varsity time, Ottumwa grew up in front of the eyes of their fans by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter for the team's most explosive eight-minute stretch of the season thus far.

"We work on transition offense a ton and it finally came together in the fourth quarter for us," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We always talk about how it's easier to get buckets in transition than it is in the half-court. We took advantage of it and saw things click. Hopefully, that's a momentum boost for the rest of the season."

Addison Ransom led Ottumwa with 12 points, scoring five field goals including several shots set up by freshman teammate Miya Fuller. The Bulldogs finished with 17 assists from seven different players, including four assists each from Fuller and Olivia Coram.

"We had a lot more confidence," Ransom said. "You could see that confidence come out, especially from the younger players in the second half. We're fully capable of playing like that all the time. It's just a matter of believing in ourselves."

Alexis Brown led East (0-4, 0-1 CIML Metro) with 15 points, hitting 9-14 from the free throw line. East jumped out to a 6-0 lead as Ottumwa struggled to get into a rhythm offensively in the first five minutes.

Camdyn Crouse, who finished with 11 points for Ottumwa, got things turned around with two minutes left in the first period by sinking a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were able to pull away, 7-6, thanks to a drive to the basket by Ransom and a lay-up by Chloe Bradley off a feed from Rylea Hinebaugh in the final minute of the quarter.

Bradley would score inside while being fouled following a 3-pointer by Brylee Jaeger as the Bulldogs continued to get contributions from first-year varsity players. Bradley, a senior, scored a career-high seven points for Ottumwa including a putback of a missed 3-pointer by Crouse late in the third quarter after East had cut a 10-point Bulldog lead down to 20-16, igniting a 10-2 run to end the quarter giving Ottumwa a 28-18 lead heading into the fourth.

Ottumwa (1-4, 1-0 CIML Metro) heads to West Des Moines Valley on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottumwa, IA
Sports
Ottumwa, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Ottumwa, IA
Basketball
Local
Iowa Education
City
Ottumwa, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Conference#Field Goals#Ottumwa High School#Ciml Metro#Fuller
The Hill

'Dr. Oz' to go off air on Jan. 14 amid Senate bid

"Dr. Oz" is ending after more than a decade on the air, amid Mehmet Oz's Senate bid. The last "Dr. Oz" will air on Jan. 14, Sony Pictures Television, which co-produces the long-running, syndicated daytime TV show, announced Monday. Oz's show, currently in its 13th season, debuted in 2009. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa, IA
1K+
Followers
88
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Ottumwa Courier

Comments / 0

Community Policy