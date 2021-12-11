Girls basketball: Bulldogs break through

Ottumwa junior Olivia Coram (0) blocks a shot attempt by Alexis Brown (5) during the first half of a CIML Metro girls high school basketball contest on Friday night at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — After 35 quarters of trying to find a rhythm, the Ottumwa High School girls basketball team showed what they're capable both this season and beyond Friday night.

The Bulldogs ran the floor, made the passes and shot 15-24 from the field in the second half, pulling away for a CIML Metro conference-opening 49-28 win over Des Moines East at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. After suffering four decisive losses, going through several growing pains with six freshman seeing extending varsity time, Ottumwa grew up in front of the eyes of their fans by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter for the team's most explosive eight-minute stretch of the season thus far.

"We work on transition offense a ton and it finally came together in the fourth quarter for us," Ottumwa head girls basketball coach Joe VandenBerg said. "We always talk about how it's easier to get buckets in transition than it is in the half-court. We took advantage of it and saw things click. Hopefully, that's a momentum boost for the rest of the season."

Addison Ransom led Ottumwa with 12 points, scoring five field goals including several shots set up by freshman teammate Miya Fuller. The Bulldogs finished with 17 assists from seven different players, including four assists each from Fuller and Olivia Coram.

"We had a lot more confidence," Ransom said. "You could see that confidence come out, especially from the younger players in the second half. We're fully capable of playing like that all the time. It's just a matter of believing in ourselves."

Alexis Brown led East (0-4, 0-1 CIML Metro) with 15 points, hitting 9-14 from the free throw line. East jumped out to a 6-0 lead as Ottumwa struggled to get into a rhythm offensively in the first five minutes.

Camdyn Crouse, who finished with 11 points for Ottumwa, got things turned around with two minutes left in the first period by sinking a 3-pointer. The Bulldogs were able to pull away, 7-6, thanks to a drive to the basket by Ransom and a lay-up by Chloe Bradley off a feed from Rylea Hinebaugh in the final minute of the quarter.

Bradley would score inside while being fouled following a 3-pointer by Brylee Jaeger as the Bulldogs continued to get contributions from first-year varsity players. Bradley, a senior, scored a career-high seven points for Ottumwa including a putback of a missed 3-pointer by Crouse late in the third quarter after East had cut a 10-point Bulldog lead down to 20-16, igniting a 10-2 run to end the quarter giving Ottumwa a 28-18 lead heading into the fourth.

Ottumwa (1-4, 1-0 CIML Metro) heads to West Des Moines Valley on Tuesday.