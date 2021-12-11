Joplin wins big over West Plains, advances to championship in Carthage Invitational

CARTHAGE, MO. — The Joplin Eagles faced off against West Plains in the semifinals of the Carthage Invitational.

Despite a close first quarter, Joplin was able to pull away and win big over the Zizzers 51-23. They’ll play Raymore-Peculiar in the championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

