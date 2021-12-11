FINAL UPDATE: Young County fire 100% contained, covers 509 acres
UPDATE: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:40 a.m.
TAMFS has reported that the fire in Young County has been 100% contained. The total area of the fire is 509 acres.
UPDATE: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:00 a.m.
According to TAMFS, the approximately 600-acre fire in Young County is now 90% contained as of 9:54 a.m.
YOUNG COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Texas A&M Fire Service (TAMFS) responded to a grass fire in Young County south of Newcastle.
Before 5:30 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 300 acres, but it has since grown to an estimated 600 acres.
An update from the TAMFS at 9:39 p.m. Friday said the fire was 50% contained.
Drone footage provided by Tony Ramirez, a Southbend VFD Drone Operator shows the scope of the fire.
