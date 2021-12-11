ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young County, TX

FINAL UPDATE: Young County fire 100% contained, covers 509 acres

By Olivia Taggart, Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFE0p_0dK1qgZW00

UPDATE: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:40 a.m.

TAMFS has reported that the fire in Young County has been 100% contained. The total area of the fire is 509 acres.

UPDATE: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:00 a.m.

According to TAMFS, the approximately 600-acre fire in Young County is now 90% contained as of 9:54 a.m.

YOUNG COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Texas A&M Fire Service (TAMFS) responded to a grass fire in Young County south of Newcastle.

Before 5:30 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 300 acres, but it has since grown to an estimated 600 acres.

An update from the TAMFS at 9:39 p.m. Friday said the fire was 50% contained.

Drone footage provided by Tony Ramirez, a Southbend VFD Drone Operator shows the scope of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

UPDATE: Comanche County road back open

UPDATE: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 5:10 p.m. NE North Drive at NE Keeney Road was reopened at 5:03 p.m. The total time the road was closed was one hour and 34 minutes, according to an update from the Oklahoma DPS. COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has announced a road in […]
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Young County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy