Duffy’s career night not enough to offset undefeated Minnesota State

By Sean Bower
 2 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — The Augustana women’s basketball team fell short of defeating unbeaten Minnesota State in an overtime affair, falling 91-86 inside the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night.

Junior Aislinn Duffy had a career night of 21 rebounds, one shy of the Augustana school record, and 28 points. Both were career highs. In addition, Jennifer Aadland tallied 19 points and 16 rebounds, both career highs.

The Vikings (3-4, 0-4) got into the bonus with 6:01 remaining in the first quarter, sending Jennifer Aadland to the charity stripe, where she made both baskets to cut Minnesota State’s lead to two at 11-9.

After closing the gap to one point coming off a free throw by Aby Phipps, the Mavericks (8-0, 4-0) went on a 9-0 run ending with 1:06 to go in the first quarter.

Phipps would close out the scoring for Augustana in the first quarter, making two free throws after stealing the ball at half court and being fouled on an attempted fast break.

Minnesota State would have a 10 point lead heading into the second quarter at 23-13.

The Vikings would find offensive success in the second quarter, scoring 11 unanswered to take the first lead of the game at 33-31 with 2:42 remaining in the first half.

The offensive spurt started with Jennifer Aadland connecting from long range. Kenzie Rensch and Lauren Sees would account for two points apiece coming from the charity stripe. Phipps would also have a hand in the scoring, getting an offensive rebound and scoring on the low block.

Aadland would score her second triple of the quarter down the stretch to give the Vikings a one-point advantage heading into halftime, 38-37.

In total, Augustana would shoot 61 percent from the field along with 50 percent from long range in the second quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 25 points to 14.

The two teams would trade baskets early in the second half with the Mavericks having a two-point advantage at 47-45, heading into the media timeout.

Duffy, getting to the foul line on two occasions in the last minute of the third quarter, extended the Viking’s lead to 57-53 with one quarter remaining.

With 4:05 remaining in the final quarter, Augustana was down by eight points. From that moment, the Vikings would go on a 7-0 run, with Sees ending the spurt by hitting a triple with 2:00 left in regulation.

Despite chances in the final moments of the fourth quarter for both teams, the game wouldn’t be decided in four quarters as the game headed to overtime.

With less than a minute to play in overtime, the Vikings were down seven points. However, a triple from Duffy with 19 seconds to go made it a one-possession game with the Mavericks up 87-84.

That was the closest the Vikings would get as late-game fouls ensued and solidified the victory to Minnesota State with the final score 91-86.

Sees was the third Viking scoring in double-digits having 14 points in the contest.

The Mavericks were led by Joey Batt with 22 points and Destinee Bursch with six rebounds.

Up Next

The Vikings return to the Sanford Pentagon Saturday, hosting Concordia-St. Paul, tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

KELOLAND

KELOLAND

