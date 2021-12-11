This Disappointing Celtics West Coast Road Trip Stat May Surprise

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics offense has been alive and well during the team’s west coast trip. That’s the good news. The bad news is that their defense was apparently left on the tarmac. The Celtics have allowed an average of 124 points in the first three games of their trip, with the Lakers dropping 117 points on them in Tuesday night’s loss. To put it bluntly, the Celtics defense has been an absolute mess the last three games. After holding three straight opponents under 100 points before the trip, Boston allowed the Jazz to drop 137 in the first game out...

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO