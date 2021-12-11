ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Disappointing Celtics West Coast Road Trip Stat May Surprise

By Patrick McAvoy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Celtics need to get back to Boston quick. Boston hit the road for a five-game West Coast road trip beginning with a matchup against the Utah Jazz and has since dropped three of its...

Boston, MA
