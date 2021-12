ATLANTA- Georgia Tech still lacks a regular secondary scorer to compliment Mike Devoe and that hurt them in a 79-62 loss to North Carolina on Saturday. The Heels keyed on Devoe and slowed him down offensively and denied the three forcing other players to step up. In the first half, Tech was able to do it, but in the second half, Carolina went on a 22-4 run to put the game away and deliver the third loss of the season for the Jackets and the first back-to-back loss of the year. Carolina improved to 6-2 while Tech fell to 5-3.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO