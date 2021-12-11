Storm Team 2 late night forecast Carl Lam 12/10/21

Tonight will be cold with overnight lows in the upper 30s low 40s. Warm weather will start the week due to an upper level ridge and high pressure. A weak front will move in Thursday due to a shortwave from the West. This will not affect our temperatures or bring rain. Our next cold front will be the difference maker.
(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This week will be one of warming temperatures and more dry weather. In fact, we’ll be talking about near-record warmth again by the weekend! Despite Tuesday morning’s cold start, highs will rebound nicely into the low and mid-60s for the afternoon. Expect more wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day. Sunshine rules the […]
High pressure giving us a nice start to the workweek. Sunshine Monday afternoon, then mainly clear through the evening. A weak cold front approaches the region late, which leads to a gradual increase in cloud cover. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Weak cold front moves through...
Comments / 0