Environment

Storm Team 2 late night forecast Carl Lam 12/10/21

WGRZ TV
 3 days ago

www.wgrz.com

conchovalleyhomepage.com

KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday December 12 10pm

Tonight will be cold with overnight lows in the upper 30s low 40s. Warm weather will start the week due to an upper level ridge and high pressure. A weak front will move in Thursday due to a shortwave from the West. This will not affect our temperatures or bring rain. Our next cold front will be the difference maker.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 46 Charlotte

FORECAST: Cold start for Tuesday, temps will rebound into the 60s with wall-to-wall sunshine

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This week will be one of warming temperatures and more dry weather. In fact, we’ll be talking about near-record warmth again by the weekend! Despite Tuesday morning’s cold start, highs will rebound nicely into the low and mid-60s for the afternoon. Expect more wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day. Sunshine rules the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Dry Tuesday, then chance for midweek showers

High pressure giving us a nice start to the workweek. Sunshine Monday afternoon, then mainly clear through the evening. A weak cold front approaches the region late, which leads to a gradual increase in cloud cover. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Weak cold front moves through...
ENVIRONMENT

