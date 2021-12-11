ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Freeze Warning issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 11:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to noon PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama Valley. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways that may be affected include Highway 101 and State Route 46 in San Luis Obispo County and Highway 166 in the Cuyama Valley.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible in the hills. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 1 and 101, and State Routes 154 and 246. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Coast; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible in the hills. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast, Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 1 and 101, and State Routes 154 and 246. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...San Luis Valley, including Del Norte and Alamosa. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust and significantly reduced visibility will be possible.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Southeast San Joaquin Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 10:09:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bakersfield; Southeast San Joaquin Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast to south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Bakersfield and Southeast San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Orange County Inland, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 15:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline and Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - High resolution models are showing a line of heavy rain moving through the region with the potential of producing periods of heavy rain late this afternoon and through this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Orange County Inland, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

