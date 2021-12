MADISON — On Sunday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball team (2-9 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) hosted in-state rival Green Bay (5-4 overall, 2-2 Horizon) and lost their fifth consecutive game, falling 63-53. The Badgers got off to a slow start in the first quarter, which seems to be becoming a recurring theme for this squad. Green Bay opened the contest on an 11-0 run that included three buckets from beyond the arc. UW’s first made field goal came on a three pointer from sophomore Brooke Schramek just before the three minute mark in the first quarter.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO