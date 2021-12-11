ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hawkeye has a target on his back in new trailer for Marvel series

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Entertainment has released a new promo for next week’s fifth episode of the Disney+ series Hawkeye, which teases what’s ahead for Clint (Jeremy Renner), Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) and Yelena (Florence Pugh); check it out here…....

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man Learns Doctor Strange Is Dead In New Marvel Preview

Doctor Strange is dead and the Marvel Universe is ripping apart at its seams. Despite three issues of The Death of Dr. Strange having already been released, Spider-Man is just finding out about the world-changing event within the pages of his own event tie-in. In a set of new preview images released by Marvel, Ben Reilly—the hero serving as Marvel's current Spider-Man—and Felicia Hardy are arguing at the bedside of Peter Parker when they're alerted to the unfortunate news.
COMICS
UC Daily Campus

Marvel hits a bullseye with ‘Hawkeye’

Disney+ released their new Marvel series, “Hawkeye” on Nov. 24. The series follows multiple other Marvel series made by the streaming service giant, such as “WandaVision” and “Loki,” all of which have been successful. This review will contain spoilers for the previous “Avengers” movies. The new series follows Clint Barton,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye: First Ratings Report Could Be Bad News for Newest Marvel Series on Disney+

The earliest Hawkeye ratings may not be too promising for executives at Disney hoping for a record-setting debut. According to newly captured data by Samba TV (via Deadline), 1.5 million households within the United States watched the premiere episode of the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series over the extended holiday weekend from Wednesday, November 24th to Sunday, November 28th. Furthermore, 1.3 million of those watchers continued on to watch the second episode.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

‘Hawkeye’ Performance Underwhelming for Marvel Studios

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – with Christmas lights twinkling, holiday music playing, and Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye finally debuting on Disney+. This week marked the premiere of the MCU’s next Disney+ Original series starring Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop). But according to new...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fra Fee
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Zahn Mcclarnon
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Vera Farmiga
Inverse

Yelena? New Hawkeye trailer may have spoiled a shocking cameo

It may be difficult to believe, but Hawkeye is already half over. With the final three episodes releasing between now and Christmas it’s time for the plot to really kick off, starting with Echo (and maybe Kingpin) coming for Kate and Clint. As if that isn’t enough, Black Widow’s post-credits scene suggests Florence Pugh’s Yelena may be coming after Clint too, believing him to be the person responsible for her sister’s demise.
TV & VIDEOS
106.3 Cowboy Country

‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion picture), MacGruber has gotten his own streaming series. In classic MacGruber fashion, much of the film’s cast has returned for the series, including Will Forte as the Grubes, Kristen Wiig as his love interest, Vicki St. Elmo, and Ryan Phillippe as his straight-laced sidekick Dixon Piper. The actor who played MacGruber’s boss, Powers Boothe, sadly passed away in 2017, so Laurence Fishburne is his new military advisor. And the show’s new villain is Billy Zane as “Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a name that is not funny in any way whatsoever.
TV SERIES
Hollywood News

New trailer for Prime Video original series ‘With Love’

Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming series, WIth Love which will premiere on the service in December. All of the episodes are written and executive produced by Gloria Calderón, and land on 17th December. This new limited series on Prime Video stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Entertainment#Conjuring
Paste Magazine

It's a New Decade in the First Trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Amazon has released the first trailer for the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The new season takes on a new decade as Midge continues her journey as a performer. In a press release Prime Video describes the new season as: “It’s 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”
MOVIES
104.5 KDAT

Meet the New Jack Reacher In First Trailer for New Series

Lee Child always described his popular literary hero Jack Reacher — who has appeared in dozens of Child’s novels — as an enormous man. He’s supposedly something like six and a half feet tall and well over 200 pounds; one book describes him having “a six-pack like a cobbled city street, a chest like a suit of NFL armor, biceps like basketballs, and subcutaneous fat like a Kleenex tissue.” So naturally when they made a movie about him he was played by the biggest and most physically imposing of actors... Tom Cruise.
NFL
SuperHeroHype

Marvel Confirms Shang-Chi 2, Plans New Disney+ Spinoff Series

Marvel Confirms Shang-Chi 2, Plans New Disney+ Spinoff Series. Given the runaway success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it was only a matter of time before Marvel got the ball rolling on a sequel. But now, it’s official. Deadline brings word that Destin Daniel Cretton has formally signed on to write and direct Shang-Chi 2. And that’s not all: Cretton is also working with Marvel on a new series for Disney+.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Peacemaker and Vigilante are BFFs in featurette for The Suicide Squad spinoff

Following on from last week’s trailer, HBO Max has now unveiled a new featurette for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker which focuses on its two ‘BFFs’: John Cena’s Peacemaker and Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante; watch it here…. Peacemaker sees John Cena reprising his role from The Suicide Squad...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Alternative Press

Artist reimagines Marvel characters as Disney villains in new series

It can be said that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has many parallels with Disney. The rise of Disney+ has further cemented their bond with Marvel. For self-taught artist Anastasia Ivanova, the striking similarities of the two became a source of inspiration. Combining Marvel media with Disney, Ivanova creates stunning digital...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy