Columbia, MO

Moberly robbery suspect charged after being arrested in Columbia

By Karl Wehmhoener
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County prosecutor has charged a Moberly man after being found behind a shed in the 2200 block of Old Highway 63 South.

Tyran Evans was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, a Moberly police detective says that Evans was a robbery suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued for Evans for first degree-robbery, three counts of armed criminal action, second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

The Moberly detective said the robberies involved an AR15 style gun and handguns were used in the robbery.

Columbia police seized the AR15 .556 NATO rifle, 100 round magazine with 40 rounds of ammunition and nine ounces of marijuana at his residence off Old Highway 63 South.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead after Sedalia shooting

Officers found Tylar Simon with a gunshot wound at his home on Kentucky Avenue at about 3:30 a.m., the Sedalia Police Department said in a news release. Police tried life-saving treatment but Simon was pronounced dead at the scene. The post One dead after Sedalia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse police chief charged with misdemeanor domestic assault

Deputies identified Kevin Suedmeyer as a suspect after they were called to a domestic disturbance near County Road 325 and Route H in the Carrington area, according to a Callaway County Sheriff's Office news release. Deputies arrested Suedmeyer that evening on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault, according to the release. The sheriff's office said Suedmeyer was off-duty at the time of the incident. The post Auxvasse police chief charged with misdemeanor domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUXVASSE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Versailles man suffers serious injuries in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Versailles man suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 2:10 p.m. Sunday on Webb Road, one mile west of Route J. The driver of a 2012 Ford F150, Lee Loman of Versailles, drove off the right side of the road, overturned, The post Versailles man suffers serious injuries in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
