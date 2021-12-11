Moberly robbery suspect charged after being arrested in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County prosecutor has charged a Moberly man after being found behind a shed in the 2200 block of Old Highway 63 South.

Tyran Evans was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, a Moberly police detective says that Evans was a robbery suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued for Evans for first degree-robbery, three counts of armed criminal action, second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

The Moberly detective said the robberies involved an AR15 style gun and handguns were used in the robbery.

Columbia police seized the AR15 .556 NATO rifle, 100 round magazine with 40 rounds of ammunition and nine ounces of marijuana at his residence off Old Highway 63 South.

