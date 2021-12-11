ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-11 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope Valley HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 45 mph with damaging gusts up to between 60 and 70 mph possible. Strongest winds in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways that may be affected include Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding and debris flows in and downstream of recent burn scars. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE BOBCAT, RANCH2, DAM, LAKE, AND PALISADES BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH 6 PM PST TUESDAY...A * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the Bobcat, Ranch2, Dam, Lake, and Palisades burn scarS. Rainfall rates locally up to one inch per hour will be possible. * WHERE...The Bobcat, Ranch2, Dam, Lake, and Palisades bun scars in Los Angeles county. * WHEN...From 3 am Tuesday through 6 pm Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Bobcat, Ranch2, Dam, Lake, and Palisades burn scars is expected during the watch period. Residents near these burn scars should prepare for potential flash flooding and debris flow impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the burn scars, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antelope Valley
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 2 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Tuesday. Expect damage to trees and power lines as well. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches between 5000-7000 feet, with locally higher amounts up to 3 feet in the Riverside County mountains and 3 to 4 feet in the San Bernardino county mountains. Highest amounts will accumulate on the highest peaks, above 8000 feet. * WHERE...Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above 5,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...4 AM Tuesday to 2 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 12:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Klamath Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes highways 97, 140, 62, 66 and 139 in addition to the cities of Klamath Falls, Tulelake, Dorris, Macdoel, and Chiloquin. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Highlands, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 05:33:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Number 1 Canyon, Wauconda, Mansfield, Boulder Creek Road, Badger Mountain Road, Chesaw Road, Number 2 Canyon, Cashmere, Republic, Wenatchee, Waterville, Pangborn Airport, Chelan, Sherman Pass, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Entiat, and Inchelium. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding and debris flows in and downstream of recent burn scars. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE BOBCAT, RANCH2, DAM, LAKE, AND PALISADES BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over burn scars. Rainfall rates locally up to one inch per hour will be possible. * WHERE...The Bobcat, Ranch 2, Dam, Lake, and Palisades burn scars in Los Angeles county. * WHEN...From 3 AM PST Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding and debris flows in and around these recent burn scars. Roads may be impacted or closed and vehicles may be stranded. Localized damage to structures is possible. Residents near these burn scars should prepare for potential flash flooding and debris flow impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the burn scars, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...All area beaches along the southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Coos, Curry and Douglas Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 22:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Totals Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches across the foothills around 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches across the Kalmiopsis mountains. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County above 1500 feet. This includes Camas Mountain, Southern portions of the Illinois Valley and the lower I-5 passes and the towns of Obrien and Cave Junction. * WHEN...until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult in high remote terrain. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 13:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: San Mateo; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 344 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Soquel, Aptos, Eureka Canyon Road, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 08:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 10:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Francisco; San Mateo; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 1215 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 908 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. 1 to 2 inch of rain have fallen. - Pilarcitos Creek has risen above minor flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:26:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-13 09:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region A band of snow showers will impact portions of Clearwater, Mineral, southern Lake, Missoula, southeastern Sanders, southern Flathead and northwestern Powell Counties through 930 AM MST/830 AM PST/ At 840 AM MST/740 AM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking snow showers along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ovando Montana to Orofino Idaho. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Missoula, Orofino, Superior, Ravalli, Lolo, Ronan, Plains, St. Ignatius, Alberton, Elk River, Ovando, Riverbend, Wye, Headquarters, Haugan, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Paradise, Tarkio and Arlee. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 17, and between mile markers 24 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID

