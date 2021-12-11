Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding and debris flows in and downstream of recent burn scars. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE BOBCAT, RANCH2, DAM, LAKE, AND PALISADES BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over burn scars. Rainfall rates locally up to one inch per hour will be possible. * WHERE...The Bobcat, Ranch 2, Dam, Lake, and Palisades burn scars in Los Angeles county. * WHEN...From 3 AM PST Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding and debris flows in and around these recent burn scars. Roads may be impacted or closed and vehicles may be stranded. Localized damage to structures is possible. Residents near these burn scars should prepare for potential flash flooding and debris flow impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the burn scars, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO