'Organized chaos' and painful moments: Dr. David Heller reflects on 33 years in ER

I caught up with Dr. David Heller recently for a wide-ranging conversation about his life and career in the Seacoast. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Donnermeyer: Start me off with a funny story.

Heller: Well… my wife Colleen who is a nurse and I were flying home from vacation. An announcement came over the intercom. “Is there a medical doctor on board?” I raised my hand during the last vestiges of my vacation. It seems there was distress with the woman seated directly behind me, could I please help? I questioned the woman. “I’m FINE,” she insisted. Apparently, her seat mate thought she was having an episode of sorts. I felt her heart rate, talked to her, and made my way up to the captain’s cabin to deliver the diagnosis. “She seems fine. Just tired.”

“Sorry,” said the captain. "I’ve already made the decision for an emergency landing, and we are headed down.”

“What!? She says she is fine, and she looks OK to me!” At this point I’m realizing that I would be severely delayed and arrive home with hours to spare before heading into my 7 a.m. shift at PRH (Portsmouth Regional Hospital).

“The decision has been made and I can’t change course now,” the captain stated casually.

The plane diverted to Chicago. Medics came on board to take the perfectly healthy woman off the plane. My thanks were a lot of dirty looks! I guess that’s funny looking back on it.

Donnermeyer: Thanks!, a little levity for a tough profession. Can you describe a typical day in the ER?

Heller: The ER is a fascinating place where people of all walks of life come for help. Some patients have minor problems that they are worried could be major. Others have truly life-threatening emergencies. It takes a highly trained and efficient team to deal with what is known as “organized chaos.” Part of the appeal of working in an ER is that every shift is different, unpredictable, challenging and an opportunity to help others.

Donnermeyer: What is staffing typically like in the ER?

Heller: The staffing in the ED is constantly in flux. There is always an ER doc in the ER 24/7. Depending on the time of day, there could be two docs and two PAs (physicians assistants). People stay late when it is needed. There are multiple nurses, techs, and an ED unit coordinator. There are also X-ray techs, lab personnel, a psych counselor, admitting clerks, a triage nurse. Lots of people!

Donnermeyer: I know this sounds ridiculous because an emergency is an emergency –but if you think you need to go to the ER and can wait, what is the slowest time of day?

Heller : Historically, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. has been the slowest. However, these days there is no slow time.

Donnermeyer: In the wake of the opioid crisis, how are ERs handling pain medicine prescriptions?

Heller: Drug addiction is a huge problem. ERs are trying to be “opiate light,” meaning that opiates are prescribed very judiciously. There is a prescription monitoring program in New Hampshire and 47 other states where we can see if a patient has been prescribed controlled substances by another provider, and when they were prescribed. ERs do not treat chronic pain. Chronic pain patients need to have their pain managed either by their own doctor or a pain specialist. This policy has significantly reduced the number of controlled substances prescribed by ER docs.”

Donnermeyer: I believe you were in charge of the ER on that horrendous night in 2012 during the Greenland, NH drug raid, when the police chief was killed and other law enforcement officials shot and brought en masse to your ER, overwhelming your staff with dire patients all at once. I learned it was such an extraordinary night that the leadership of the hospital shut the hospital down for the first time in history and instructed ambulances to take patients to other hospitals. I’ve been told that law enforcement brethren and even the governor’s office all flooded the ER that night.

Heller: For confidentiality, I cannot go into details, but I will say this ... our work with the Emergency Preparedness Committee paid off that night, allowing the hospital to be better prepared for multi-casualty incidents like the Greenland shootings ... and most recently dealing with the COVID pandemic.

Donnermeyer: Can you explain the Emergency Preparedness Committee? I believe you were instrumental in the creation of it and have continued to serve as Medical Director for the committee at Portsmouth Regional Hospital for 15 years now.

Heller: When I arrived in the Seacoast back in 1988, the 911 dispatch system was almost non-existent and needed upgrading. I became chair of the NH 911 committee. This committee designed the enhanced 911 system in NH and then introduced a bill in the legislature to make the 911 law in NH. It took several years to implement, with lots of turf issues, renaming of duplicate street names etc.

Then, after the events of 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, I felt Emergency Preparedness was of the utmost importance at the hospital and in the community and became chairman of this committee. Many at the hospital jokingly call us “the Doomsday Committee.”

Donnermeyer : Seems to me that 33 years as an ER doc is a long stint?

Heller: The average ER doc has an ER “shelf life” of 8 years. It is a high stress job that requires decisive thinking. There is rarely downtime while working. There is even a phone in the ER bathroom so you can be called while doing “your business.” You must work a high percentage of nights, weekends, and holidays. Night shifts switching back to day shifts gets harder. There are a high percentage of lawsuits. The ability to multi-task is paramount and gets harder as one gets older.

Donnermeyer: In 2019, when you started cutting back on your Portsmouth ER duties, you signed up to work in India as a medical missionary with an organization called “Me to We” out of Canada. Your wife Colleen could also serve with her nursing skills. Can you explain how medical care in India differs from our care in the U.S.?

Heller: In India, we were seeing patients for whom the nearest hospital was 2 1/2 hours away on almost impassable roads. Getting regular healthcare or follow-up healthcare was nearly impossible for those people. The patients we saw had hard lives. Most looked 20 years older than what they were. Some of our care was frustrating ... for example, we diagnosed a 50-year-old woman with likely metastatic breast cancer. She had no means to get to a hospital for biopsy, surgery, and possible cancer care. There were no services available to assist her. Her fate would be to have the cancer progress until she died. Very sad.

Donnermeyer: I understand you deploy to hurricanes, floods and other disaster events as part of the New Hampshire “Disaster Medical Assistance Team” (DMAT)?

Heller: Each state has a DMAT, and some of the larger states have several DMATs. Members of DMATS are temporary federal employees who can get deployed to disasters. This past August, I deployed to work in a Children’s Hospital in New Orleans that was inundated with kids with COVID. I went back to Louisiana in September with DMAT after Hurricane Ida, and I ended up serving as the Chief Medical Officer for a 250-bed special medical needs shelter set up in the New Orleans Convention Center.

Donnermeyer: Give us a peek inside that COVID children’s hospital if you can.

Heller : After Hurricane Ida decimated southern Louisiana, we put together a 250-bed shelter in the New Orleans Convention Center to take care of patients too frail or sick for a regular shelter ... people who needed oxygen or dialysis or wound care or other medically intensive therapies. It was a great experience for me as Chief Medical Officer to work collaboratively with federal, state, and local disaster workers.

Donnermeyer: One last good story?

Heller: Well ... we were flying home from a more recent vacation. Then the intercom request, “Is there a dentist on board?” I continued to read my magazine. No one came forward. The nurse in Colleen forced her to beseech me to answer. “I’m really not a DENTIST!” I insisted. “But there is no one else!” she appealed. We both deliberated what the emergency could be and if I could be qualified to help, but the calls eventually stopped, and our plane landed at its appointed time to the original destination. I still wonder what a dentist could have done at 30,000 feet!

Shari Donnermeyer has been a Seacoast resident since 1987. Her career has always been in local media; WHEB radio, Comcast (now Effectv) and Seacoast Media Group. She currently works with a national research and consulting firm in the local media space. Shari has served as a board member for the Prescott Parks Arts Festival and as Chair of the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce. She is a mom to two adult children who both successfully made it through the Portsmouth school system and both now live in Denver, Colorado. Write to her at sharidonnermeyer@gmail.com.

