With LeBron James’ abrupt absence due to COVID, the Lakers had to figure out a way to avenge last Friday’s triple overtime loss to the Kings. In typical Laker fashion this season, the team fell behind by double digits quickly in the first half. Lately, the Lakers have been winning third quarters, and the Purple and Gold flipped the switch and turned a 14-point deficit early in the third quarter, into an 18-point lead towards the beginning of the fourth—a mind-blowing 40-8 run.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO