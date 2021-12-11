Police presence temporarily blocks Youngstown bridge
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a large police presence blocking the Center Street bridge in Youngstown late Friday night.
There appeared to be a truck that hit a curb on the bridge. Police were walking around with flashlights.
WKBN is working to get more information on the incident. Check back here for updates.
