Youngstown, OH

Police presence temporarily blocks Youngstown bridge

By WKBN Staff
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a large police presence blocking the Center Street bridge in Youngstown late Friday night.

There appeared to be a truck that hit a curb on the bridge. Police were walking around with flashlights.

WKBN is working to get more information on the incident. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

