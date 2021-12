Marblehead has been down this road before. Ten years ago in 2011, the Hockey Magicians brought home the program’s first state title after beating Westfield, 6-3 in the Division 3 championship game at the TD Garden. They were led by their charismatic captain Jake Kulevich, whose talent significantly impacted the team’s success on the ice with clutch performances, while his outgoing personality off it endorsed him to become its spokesman. He was not afraid to speak up for them to the media, where many have trouble expressing their thoughts beyond the customary cliché. They together became a relaxed bunch of winning players.

MARBLEHEAD, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO