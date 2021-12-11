ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Prichard hosts annual tree lighting event

By Typhani Gray
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSFqq_0dK1kuTC00

PRICHARD, Ala ( WKRG ) — The city of Prichard held the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday.

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. with live performances from local organizations, and children in surrounding schools in the area.

Christmas parades and festivities in Mobile and Baldwin counties

The 22-foot-tree was lit at 7 p.m., after a countdown from those at the event.

The event was filled with live music, food trucks, as well as a special guest appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This event was made possible by The City of Prichard, Prichard Organizational Committee, and Alabama Power.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Home for the Howlidays returns to Mobile this Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Animal Services is hosting another Home for the Howlidays adoption event on Dec. 18 in Mobile. Events like Home for the Howlidays help animals find their forever homes and reduce the number of animals that the shelter cares for during the holidays. Home for the Howlidays was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Student uses paycheck to help veterans in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County High School student who attends the North Baldwin Center for Technology in Bay Minette is using his paycheck to make a difference in the lives of others this holiday season. Andrew Wallace decided to use his entire paycheck to purchase items for residents at the William F. […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Waterfront Rescue Mission ministry

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The holidays can be busy for everyone, especially those who help people in need. With locations in Mobile and Pensacola, the waterfront Rescue mission has Christian ministry as a core component of its work to help clients in need. We’re talking with the Vice President of Ministry Services at Waterfront Jason […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy