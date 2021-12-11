Prichard hosts annual tree lighting event

PRICHARD, Ala ( WKRG ) — The city of Prichard held the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday.

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. with live performances from local organizations, and children in surrounding schools in the area.

The 22-foot-tree was lit at 7 p.m., after a countdown from those at the event.

The event was filled with live music, food trucks, as well as a special guest appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This event was made possible by The City of Prichard, Prichard Organizational Committee, and Alabama Power.

