There have been ups and downs early in the season for the Detroit Red Wings. At one point, they were below .500, and their scoring was a disaster. They lost four games in a row and conceded five goals in three of them. In the other match, they lost in overtime to the cellar-dwelling Arizona Coyotes. It was an embarrassing loss. With a record of 8-9-3, there was concern being drawn up by fans that this was the level they should be playing at. Besides, this is a young team with tons of room to grow. Why wouldn’t they begin to play like one?

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO