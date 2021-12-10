ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater JV boys take physical win over Lumen Christi; Freshman fall

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
COLDWATER — The Coldwater JV Cardinal boys basketball team took an exciting and physical victory over Lumen Christi Friday night, kicking off the season at 1-0 with a 52-48 victory over the visiting Titans.

Tyson Roby led all scorers in the victory, pouring in 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and one assist.

Aiden Dirschell also hit double digits, scoring 15 points to go along with five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Also adding to the Coldwater JV victory was Evan Porter with six points, three rebounds and one assist; Jack Ruden with seven rebounds, one assist and two points; Niko Downs with four points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists; Keavyn Zabonick with two points and one rebound; Eddie Pool with one rebound and one assist; Gabe Wagoner with two rebounds; and Blake Kelly with one assist.

Coldwater Freshman drop season opener to Lumen Christi

COLDWATER — The Coldwater Cardinal Freshman boys basketball team fell to Lumen Christi on Friday night by the score of 48-37.

Coldwater was led on the night by Kendall Austin who knocked down five 3 pointers on his way to a game high 23 points.

Also adding to the Freshman Cardinal effort was Landon Auble with eight points while Landen Kelly, Mason Grabowski, and Drew Ennis all added two points each.

Both the JV and Freshman Cardinals will see action again next Thursday when they travel to Hastings.

