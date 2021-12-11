ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey: Mandan clashes with Devils Lake, Minot State hosts University of Jamestown

By Phil Benotti
 2 days ago

Friday was a busy night for girl’s hockey, with ten teams in action around the state, including Mandan’s return home against Devils Lake.

WDA Hockey Scores:
(G) Mandan Braves (13), Devils Lake Firebirds (0)
(G) Jamestown Blue Jays (1), Minot Majettes (3)
(G) Dickinson Midgets (0), Grand Forks Knight Riders (4)
(G) West Fargo United (2), Bismarck Blizzard (3) – Shootout
(G) Fargo Davies Eagles (8), Williston Coyotes (1)
(B) Dickinson Midgets (2), Century Patriots (3)
(C) Minot State (1), University of Jamestown (3)

College Track: UMary dominant in first indoor home meet of the year

The University of Mary track team hosted its annual Marauders Festival on Saturday with other college teams from across the state coming to compete indoors. Minot State, Dickinson State, Valley City State and Jamestown all brought their track teams to compete in the meet. Men’s Scores:1. UMary: 892. Minot State: 493. Dickinson State: 434. Valley […]
Wrestling: UMary stays undefeated beating Minot State on the road

Minot State hosted UMary on Friday, Dec. 10. The meet started with 125 class as the Beavers Oscar Nellis took on UMary’s Jaden Verhagen. Nellis would lead most of the match but Berhagen would get a takedown for two points as time expired in the third period, winning the match 7-6. Minot State’s Brandon Meikel […]
Hockey: Mandan edges Minot in a shootout

Minot started the season on fire with an 8-1 win over Century on Tuesday, but Mandan had a point to prove when they traveled to the Magic City and grabbed a 2-1 shootout win. Thursday Hockey Scores:Minot Magicians (1), Mandan Braves (2) – OT/ShootoutJamestown Blue Jays (3), Bismarck Demons (4)
Wrestling: Century hands Minot a close loss at home

Thursday night featured a pair of duals in the WDA, with Minot hosting undefeated Century, while Bismarck took their talents to Jamestown. Thursday Wrestling Scores:Minot Magicians (30), Century Patriots (34)Jamestown Blue Jays (19), Bismarck Demons (54)
Basketball: New Salem Invitational Highlights

The New Salem Invitational continued on Thursday, with teams playing for a chance at the title game on Saturday. New Salem Invite Scores:Kidder County (49), Glen Ullin/Hebron (35)Grant County (52), Beach (51)New Salem-Almont (48), Center-Stanton (27)
Inter-conference games tip off in the WDA

Tuesday night marked the beginning of the race to a WDA title for both boys and girls basketball programs in the western part of the state. It was the first night of inter-conference matchups across the WDA. WDA Girls Scores:Century (85), Dickinson (49)Mandan (54), Bismarck (61)St. Mary’s (43), Jamestown (61)Watford City (41), Minot (80) WDA […]
University of Mary hockey to make jump to ACHA Division I level

The University of Mary hockey team is on the rise just four years after the program’s inception. The American Collegiate Hockey Association and UMary announced on Monday that the program will be moving up to the ACHA Division I level after playing at the Division II level since 2018. The ACHA national governing body approved […]
KX Conversation: New Dickinson Superintendent Dr. Marcus Lewton

Dickinson School Board approved Dr. Marcus Lewton as the new superintendent for Dickinson Public Schools on Tuesday night in a special meeting. Dr. Lewton officially had the word “interim” removed from his title, a position he had been holding since July. He also served as the principal of Dickinson Middle School since 2012. For our […]
