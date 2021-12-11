Hockey: Mandan clashes with Devils Lake, Minot State hosts University of Jamestown
Friday was a busy night for girl’s hockey, with ten teams in action around the state, including Mandan’s return home against Devils Lake.
WDA Hockey Scores:
(G) Mandan Braves (13), Devils Lake Firebirds (0)
(G) Jamestown Blue Jays (1), Minot Majettes (3)
(G) Dickinson Midgets (0), Grand Forks Knight Riders (4)
(G) West Fargo United (2), Bismarck Blizzard (3) – Shootout
(G) Fargo Davies Eagles (8), Williston Coyotes (1)
(B) Dickinson Midgets (2), Century Patriots (3)
(C) Minot State (1), University of Jamestown (3)
