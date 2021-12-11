ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Statue of slain BPD K-9 Jango to be placed in front of police headquarters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Slain Bakersfield police K-9 Jango will be honored with a statue in front of police headquarters.

Jango was shot and killed on April 27 while trying to help capture a suspect. Jango’s handler, Senior Officer Brock Mueller, spoke about his partner for four years, who is the first and only K-9 killed in the department’s 123-year history.

The bronze statue was unveiled at the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation Officer of the Year Awards Dinner on Thursday.

KGET

Man wanted for questioning in fatal crash on Stockdale Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal crash on Stockdale Highway in last month. The man is described as a Hispanic, 20 to 30, 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall, thin build, with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

House explodes in Tulare County uncovering criminal family activity, 105lbs marijuana, hash oil lab, illegal guns, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An illegal family business was uncovered in Tulare County after the home it was operating out of exploded over the weekend, according to Sheriff’s office officials. According to deputies, they were called to the home on the 16800 block of Claremont Street in Woodville shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man accused of attempted murder, rape ordered to stand trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman more than two years ago has been ordered to stand trial on each of the 17 felonies filed against him — including attempted murder. A judge on Monday found there was enough evidence for the case against Armando Avalos Jr. to proceed, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO arrests 9, cites 4 in Rosedale patrol operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nine people were arrested, four people cited and a stolen car was returned to its owner during a patrol operation in the Rosedale area Thursday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Detectives with the sheriff’s office notice an increase in property crimes and assaults involving transients in the Rosedale area. […]
ROSEDALE, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Toy Run on Sunday benefits the Salvation Army

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of bikers flocked to downtown Bakersfield the annual Toy Run. Donors started their ride at Beach Park cruising across town to the Bakersfield Harley Davidson. The event featured fodo vendors, beverages, and many many donations from the community. The drive collects toys, non-perishable food, and money for the local Salvation […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
