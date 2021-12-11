Statue of slain BPD K-9 Jango to be placed in front of police headquarters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Slain Bakersfield police K-9 Jango will be honored with a statue in front of police headquarters.

Jango was shot and killed on April 27 while trying to help capture a suspect. Jango’s handler, Senior Officer Brock Mueller, spoke about his partner for four years, who is the first and only K-9 killed in the department’s 123-year history.

The bronze statue was unveiled at the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation Officer of the Year Awards Dinner on Thursday.

