Basketball: Bismarck’s home opener, Century versus Mandan, Legacy and Watford City gets season started, Minot hosts Dickinson
It’s the first full Friday night on the WDA Basketball schedule, with teams making their home debut, and others looking for the first win of the year.
WDA Friday Scores:
(B) Bismarck Demons (86), Jamestown Blue Jays (83) – 2OT
(G) Bismarck Demons (82), Jamestown Blue Jays (65)
(B) Century Patriots (68), Mandan Braves (66) – OT (William Ware Half-Court Buzzer-Beater to win it)
(G) Century Patriots (66), Mandan Braves (50)
(B) Legacy Sabers (88), Watford City Wolves (47)
(G) Legacy Sabers (53), Watford City Wolves (48)
(B) Minot Magicians (67), Dickinson Midgets (64)
(G) Turtle Mountain Bravettes (57), Dickinson Midgets (41)
(B) Williston Coyotes (43), St. Mary’s Saints (81)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0