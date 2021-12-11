ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Basketball: Bismarck’s home opener, Century versus Mandan, Legacy and Watford City gets season started, Minot hosts Dickinson

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHRHN_0dK1ilhT00

It’s the first full Friday night on the WDA Basketball schedule, with teams making their home debut, and others looking for the first win of the year.

WDA Friday Scores:
(B) Bismarck Demons (86), Jamestown Blue Jays (83) – 2OT
(G) Bismarck Demons (82), Jamestown Blue Jays (65)
(B) Century Patriots (68), Mandan Braves (66) – OT (William Ware Half-Court Buzzer-Beater to win it)
(G) Century Patriots (66), Mandan Braves (50)
(B) Legacy Sabers (88), Watford City Wolves (47)
(G) Legacy Sabers (53), Watford City Wolves (48)
(B) Minot Magicians (67), Dickinson Midgets (64)
(G) Turtle Mountain Bravettes (57), Dickinson Midgets (41)
(B) Williston Coyotes (43), St. Mary’s Saints (81)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Sports
City
Watford City, ND
Watford City, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
City
Dickinson, ND
City
Mandan, ND
Bismarck, ND
Basketball
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Basketball
City
Jamestown, ND
Mandan, ND
Sports
KX News

Wrestling: Century hands Minot a close loss at home

Thursday night featured a pair of duals in the WDA, with Minot hosting undefeated Century, while Bismarck took their talents to Jamestown. Thursday Wrestling Scores:Minot Magicians (30), Century Patriots (34)Jamestown Blue Jays (19), Bismarck Demons (54)
WWE
KX News

Hockey: Mandan edges Minot in a shootout

Minot started the season on fire with an 8-1 win over Century on Tuesday, but Mandan had a point to prove when they traveled to the Magic City and grabbed a 2-1 shootout win. Thursday Hockey Scores:Minot Magicians (1), Mandan Braves (2) – OT/ShootoutJamestown Blue Jays (3), Bismarck Demons (4)
MINOT, ND
KX News

Basketball: New Salem Invitational Highlights

The New Salem Invitational continued on Thursday, with teams playing for a chance at the title game on Saturday. New Salem Invite Scores:Kidder County (49), Glen Ullin/Hebron (35)Grant County (52), Beach (51)New Salem-Almont (48), Center-Stanton (27)
NEW SALEM, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
KX News

Inter-conference games tip off in the WDA

Tuesday night marked the beginning of the race to a WDA title for both boys and girls basketball programs in the western part of the state. It was the first night of inter-conference matchups across the WDA. WDA Girls Scores:Century (85), Dickinson (49)Mandan (54), Bismarck (61)St. Mary’s (43), Jamestown (61)Watford City (41), Minot (80) WDA […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legacy#Wda Basketball#Jamestown Blue Jays#Patriots#Braves#Minot Magicians#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

University of Mary hockey to make jump to ACHA Division I level

The University of Mary hockey team is on the rise just four years after the program’s inception. The American Collegiate Hockey Association and UMary announced on Monday that the program will be moving up to the ACHA Division I level after playing at the Division II level since 2018. The ACHA national governing body approved […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy