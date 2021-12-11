ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia treasurer calls for easing Covid curbs despite rising cases

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA (Reuters) – Australia must loosen COVID-19 restrictions to bolster its economic recovery, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Saturday, even as daily infections rose to a six-week high. “States need to keep calm and carry on. And not overreact to the Omicron variant,” Frydenberg told reporters in...

