Molly Long scored 10 points to lead Grand Haven to a 41-31 win over visiting Reeths-Puffer on Friday night at the Buccaneers improved to 3-0 on the young season.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter