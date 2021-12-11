ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Brookfield teen makes Luge World Cup debut, takes home gold

By Lance Allan
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Brookfield's Marcus Mueller made his World Cup debut and he is now making noise for the future. He won't be on the 2022 Olympic Luge team, but he took home gold in the Youth A doubles division.

Mueller will return from Europe in time for Christmas, making his mom very happy.

"Yeah, I'm very proud of these medals, for sure," Mueller says.

Marcus Mueller

As he should be. Mueller took two golds in doubles luge and a silver and bronze in singles in his first World Cup event.

"I always have more work to do, try to get first in singles and just keep having clean runs in doubles," Mueller says. "I was not expecting it at all. I thought it was going to come later down the line. You know, getting more comfortable on the tracks, not the first World Cup, so it's pretty amazing."

Mueller injured his knee in a luge accident earlier in the year.

"Definitely had to get in the mindset of doing luge again, being safe," Mueller says. "The physical part just took a lot of time. I had to get back to walking properly and sliding properly."

Clearly he's building chemistry with his doubles partner Ansel Haugsjaa.

Brookfield teen makes Luge World Cup debut, takes home gold

"I think we were both expecting to do well, but I don't know if you ever expect to do that well, right out the gate like that," Haugsjaa says.

But winning your first two World Cup races, there's only one way to go and that's down.

"To go down? Is it possible?" Haugsjaa says.

"It could be possible, but we're not hoping for it!" Mueller says.

Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa

"It is possible, but we're not trying to go there," Haugsjaa exclaims. "Trying to stay gold!"

"Yeah, we're trying to stay at a high point here," Mueller says.

TMJ4 News

