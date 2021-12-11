ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Dishes eight dimes Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rubio ended Friday's 123-106 victory over the Timberwolves with six points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors were interested in Ricky Rubio

In fact, the perception of the Cavs around the NBA at the time was so poor — and Rubio, at this stage of his career, seemed like such an odd fit for a rebuilding Cleveland franchise — that other teams thought he was going to negotiate a buyout. The Golden State Warriors, sources say, were keenly interested in Rubio hitting the market and partnering him with Stephen Curry.
NBA
FanSided

The Cavs’ Ricky Rubio question: Trade, keep or extend?

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a serious point guard problem last season. Darius Garland was playing the position for the first time in the NBA, and the only backup on the team was the oft-injured Matthew Dellavedova. They combined for just 63 games overall in a 72-game season. Yogi Ferrell, Dante Exum and Quinn Cook were among the journeyman options rotated through the position.
NBA
ksl.com

'That was Ricky right there': Rubio doing same thing in Cleveland he did for Jazz

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell couldn't help but smile when reflecting on his matchup with Darius Garland moments after Utah survived a 109-108 game against Cleveland. He thought of the way Garland responded when the Jazz were up by 15, how he trash talked and the extra swing passes he made late — he had a pretty good idea where all of that came from.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Rubio
warriorscentral.com

RUMOR: Golden State’s Foiled Plan To Partner Stephen Curry With Ricky Rubio, Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are playing like a finely tuned machine this season, but what could have been if they added Ricky Rubio over the offseason to the roster and partnered him with Stephen Curry in the backcourt? According to sources of Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic, the Warriors showed interest in Rubio back in the offseason, as many thought that the Cleveland Cavaliers were an unlikely destination for the Spanish veteran.
NBA
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Notes: Allen, Mobley, Garland, Rubio

Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen are three seven-footers in the same starting lineup, which is something extremely rare, especially in the modern NBA. “I think it’s working pretty well,” Allen said (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype) “If you look at our record, it’s a lot better than a lot of people expected. But even as a teammate, as a player in this trio, I think it’s working really well for all of us. I always bring it back to me and Evan kind of growing up playing the five. I’m not exactly sure what he played in college and high school. But we kind of know how we both will act on the court. We kind of know each other’s instincts. Lauri’s a three or four. He’s just a tall person for his position. If he’s a five, he can shoot the ball and space the floor.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Timberwolves#Fg
hoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: LaVine, DeRozan, Lonzo, Rubio, DiVincenzo

The 16-8 Bulls are off to a terrific start to the season, led by strong play from stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic writes that they looked like the best tandem in the league in road wins over the two New York teams on Nov. 2 and 4. DeRozan says the two players are relentless in their pursuit of success.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ricky Rubio’s true feelings on Cavs after getting upset over Timberwolves trade

There used to be a time when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio was one of the youngest and most promising talents in the NBA. Although he’s not managed to make that jump into superstar status — or even into All-Star territory — what he’s doing this season with the Cavs is making people turn their heads again on the Spanish court general, who landed in The Land following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in August.
NBA
KGW

Blazers star Damian Lillard to miss at least 10 days with abdominal injury

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will be without star guard Damian Lillard for the next 10 days as he recovers from an abdominal injury, the team reported Wednesday. The Blazers said an MRI revealed that Lillard is suffering from lower abdominal tendinopathy. He'll be re-evaluated in 10 days.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pistons' Killian Hayes: Hands out eight dimes in return

Hayes closed with six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Lakers. Hayes did just enough in his return, continuing to flash his fantasy upside. The hope here is that he can stay healthy and draw enough playing time to produce consistently. The fact that he logged 29 minutes right out of the gate is a positive indicator. His offensive game is a work in progress, though, meaning that only those in need of assists and steals should look his way right now.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Sharife Cooper: Dishes out five dimes

Cooper logged 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's G League loss to the Go-Go. Cooper led the Skyhawks' starters in assists during Tuesday's narrow loss, and he's now scored in double figures in five of his first G League appearances of the year. The 20-year-old is averaging 15.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game this season.
NBA
cbs19news

Wicks, Woods headline eight All-ACC selections for Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Jelani Woods each earned first team All-ACC honors to headline the eight selections from Virginia. UVA's Mr. Football Keytaon Thompson was named second team All-ACC as an all-purpose player, joined by center Olu Oluwatimi and linebacker Nick Jackson....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Dishes out eight dimes

Jones finished with six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and eight assists in 24 minutes during Sunday's 128-101 victory over the Kings. Jones entered the starting five for the first time this season with Ja Morant (knee) sidelined, but he didn't make much of an impact offensively. However, his season-high eight assists led the Grizzlies and helped bolster his fantasy output. Across the last five games, the 25-year-old has averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 assists in 17.4 minutes per game. Since Morant doesn't have a return timetable yet, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jones remain in the starting lineup for a while, though it doesn't seem he can be counted on for a whole lot of production.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dishes out seven dimes

Garland contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-85 victory over the Heat. Garland continues to show his elite skills as a playmaker and has dished out at least seven dimes in each of his last five games, a span in which he's also scored 15 or more points in each contest. The point guard has been embracing a bigger role on offense and has been playing very well this year, putting up 20.2 points, 6.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Out again Friday

Wade (calf) won't play in Friday's contest against the Wizards. Wade will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a strained right calf. His next chance to play is Sunday against the Jazz.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dishes out 14 dimes

Doncic totaled 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 139-107 win over the Pelicans. This was Doncic's third straight game with 10 or more assists, a span in which he has two double-doubles and one triple-double. The star guard has scored at least 20 points in all but two games this season, but aside from being a stellar scoring threat, he's also managed to register elite numbers in both passing and rebounding. Doncic is averaging 27.4 points, 9.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy