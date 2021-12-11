Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Dishes eight dimes Friday

Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Lauri Markkanen are three seven-footers in the same starting lineup, which is something extremely rare, especially in the modern NBA. “I think it’s working pretty well,” Allen said (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype) “If you look at our record, it’s a lot better than a lot of people expected. But even as a teammate, as a player in this trio, I think it’s working really well for all of us. I always bring it back to me and Evan kind of growing up playing the five. I’m not exactly sure what he played in college and high school. But we kind of know how we both will act on the court. We kind of know each other’s instincts. Lauri’s a three or four. He’s just a tall person for his position. If he’s a five, he can shoot the ball and space the floor.”

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO