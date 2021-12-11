ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 9 Review: Better Watch Out

By Dale McGarrigle
TV Fanatic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis holiday episode explored the meaning of ohana. Yes, the family was at the heart of Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 9, the winter finale. Also presented were the inevitable first cracks in Magnum and Lia's relationship thanks to a secret that she has been keeping from him. Thomas...

Magnum PI season 4 episode 9: What was Lia’s big family secret?

As we prepared for tonight's Magnum PI season 4 episode 9, we knew we'd be getting a chance to learn a little bit more about Lia. So what did we learn? About a third of the way into this installment, it was revealed that she was the daughter of Jonny Kim, one of the most powerful people within a local crime syndicate. As it turns out, Lia lived pretty much every day in a near-impossible situation. It seemed as though she wasn't directly connected to the ransomware attack directed at the Honolulu PD, but there were still some questions about her. Katsumoto put trust in her, but did indicate that it was suspicious that she wouldn't have revealed her connection to the syndicate in the past. After all, there are a lot of people who would wonder about that now.
