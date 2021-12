The 10-16 Indiana Pacers have been the most unlucky team in the NBA this season. They have a positive net rating (+1.6 using Cleaning the Glass and its garbage-time filters) and have outscored their opponents by a total of 22 points for the season. Overall they have the stats of a 14-12 team, but the Pacers are 3-12 in clutch games (within five points in the final five minutes). They just can’t close out tight games.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO