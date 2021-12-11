Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Limited role continues Friday

It is well known at this point that the Philadelphia 76ers have been shopping around Ben Simmons. His time in Philadelphia is coming to an end soon, and the Sixers want as much value for him as possible. There have been plenty of rumors as to where he could possibly go, with the Portland Trail Blazers at the top of that list. Damian Lillard needs a high-caliber player to align with, and many believe that Simmons could be that guy since he wouldn't have to play the point.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO