NBA

Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Limited role continues Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Reid contributed eight points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Blazers Reportedly Offered This For Ben Simmons

It is well known at this point that the Philadelphia 76ers have been shopping around Ben Simmons. His time in Philadelphia is coming to an end soon, and the Sixers want as much value for him as possible. There have been plenty of rumors as to where he could possibly go, with the Portland Trail Blazers at the top of that list. Damian Lillard needs a high-caliber player to align with, and many believe that Simmons could be that guy since he wouldn't have to play the point.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard On What He'd Do If He Was Ben Simmons: "I Would Have To Be A Professional First And Do My Job. To The Best Of My Ability. But He Probably Just Wants A Fresh Start."

The Ben Simmons saga didn't have major updates until yesterday when reports suggested the player could be returning to the Philadelphia 76ers soon. Cash flow issues could prompt the Australian point guard to backtrack and come back to the team. Meanwhile, one of Ben's best friends talked about his situation,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ricky Rubio’s true feelings on Cavs after getting upset over Timberwolves trade

There used to be a time when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio was one of the youngest and most promising talents in the NBA. Although he’s not managed to make that jump into superstar status — or even into All-Star territory — what he’s doing this season with the Cavs is making people turn their heads again on the Spanish court general, who landed in The Land following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in August.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Superteam If They Didn't Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the start that many expected of them. The team is currently 10-10 with a quarter of the season out the way, and have not been convincing, to say the least. LeBron James has not been healthy, and neither has Anthony Davis which isn’t a surprise. Most importantly, Russell Westbrook has not been a great signing.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ massive COVID-19 outbreak hits another player

The Chicago Bulls were without DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, Javonte Green and Matt Thomas in an ugly loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night due to health and safety protocols. Now, Derrick Jones Jr. is the latest Bulls player to enter the protocols, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Eyeing Significant NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA’s offseason, acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook, and another notable move is being considered. According to reports, the Lakers are showing interest in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner. Indiana is reportedly considering a...
NBA
KGW

Blazers star Damian Lillard to miss at least 10 days with abdominal injury

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will be without star guard Damian Lillard for the next 10 days as he recovers from an abdominal injury, the team reported Wednesday. The Blazers said an MRI revealed that Lillard is suffering from lower abdominal tendinopathy. He'll be re-evaluated in 10 days.
NBA

