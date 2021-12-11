ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings Drop 3rd Straight, this time to Colorado 7-3

By Editorials
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings were seeking not prolong their two-game losing streak, but the mighty Colorado Avalanche had other plans for their rival. The Avs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and never looked back in a 7-3 victory that saw a lot of offense and little for Detroit to...

