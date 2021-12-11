Red Wings Drop 3rd Straight, this time to Colorado 7-3

The Detroit Red Wings extended forward Robby Fabbri on Monday per a tweet from the team’s official account:. Fabbri has seen an uptick of ice time in the last few weeks due to Tyler Bertuzzi’s stint on the Covid Protocol list and has three goals in his last three games. Fabbri, acquired form St. Louis for Jacob de La Rose, was one of Steve Yzerman’s first heists and has been a key piece in turning things around for a team in the midst of a rebuild.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO