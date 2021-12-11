ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Doesn't Need Michael Jordan for Advice

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

"What's he gonna tell him?"

It has been a great start to the NBA season for Lonzo and LaMelo Ball.

Through 26 games this season, Lonzo is averaging is his second-highest points total per game (12.7) while recording 5.5 rebounds and five assists with Chicago, a team many felt would be good after its offseason acquisitions during free agency. The Bulls (17–9) currently sit one game behind the Nets for first place in the Eastern Conference.

When it comes to LaMelo, he has continued his ascension in his sophomore season with the Hornets, increasing his averages in points (20), assists (8.3) and rebounds (7.7) per game while shooting 39% from three-point range. As he continues to elevate his game to superstar level with Charlotte, it is hard not to think that the second-year player does not have conversations with Hornets owner Michael Jordan about his growth in the NBA.

Well, according to LaVar—the father to LaMelo and Lonzo—LaMelo does not need advice from, well, the six-time NBA champion and one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

"You tell me what advice he's gonna give him. ... Do you ever have milk in your refrigerator, man? When the damn thing expires, I hope you throw it away," LaVar said in audio in the second slide of post on Instagram. "When was the last time [Jordan] won a championship? The game has changed. What's he gonna tell him?"

The comments by LaVar, however, come as no surprise. This is the same man who said he could beat Jordan in a game of one-on-one, and has successfully become the popular face and voice in advocating for the future of his sons in the NBA.

LaVar succeeded in his plan to market his sons as NBA stars. But if LaMelo wants to continue to elevate his game, sitting down and talking with his owner—and one of the greatest basketball players of all time—will become a necessity for his long-term growth.

Although Charlotte has been limited with players due to COVID-19 protocols, the Hornets (15–13) sit in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference at two games above a .500 winning percentage and have won five of their last 10 games.

