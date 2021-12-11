ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers monitoring snowfall to determine the need for shovelers

By TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
The Green Bay Packers are monitoring snowfall projections to determine the need for snow removal ahead of Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.

Officials say the current forecast does not require shovelers, but there is a chance snowfall will reach a level where they are needed.

A team will determine on Saturday morning and put out the call for shovelers.

Those interested in shoveling are asked to keep an eye on Packers' social media platforms Saturday morning.

The start time would be at 2 p.m. and shovelers would report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau's west side.

You need to be at least 16-years-old and will receive $13 per hour with payment made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels.

