Lynx girls win slug fest

Maddie Leffel scored the first 5 points of the game and it stayed 5-0 until the Indians broke through with a basket making it 5-2 with 10:00 minutes left in the first half. Makenzie Luehring then hit back to back 3’s and KML did not look back from there. Luehring hit six 3’s in the game leading the Chargers with 26 points and 6 steals. Maddie Leffel was one rebound short of a double-double as she netted 10 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Leffel also led KML with 4 assists. Amanda Hillman pulled down 6 boards, while teammate Emma Henkel grabbed 5. Also scoring in the game was Taylor Ignatowski (3), Hailey Hess (3), Grace Kannenberg (2), Allie Nitz (2), and Amanda Hillman (2). Next up for the Chargers is a non-conference match-up at Pius starting at 6:00 on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 DAYS AGO