Education

Lynx girls win slug fest

By Devin Schoening For the Nonpareil
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt certainly wasn’t always pretty, but Abraham Lincoln coach Chad Schaa will take a conference win anytime he can get it. “Anytime you go on the road, it’s nice to get a conference win. And we were pretty nervous in this game, we haven’t been shooting the ball well and we...

thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
masonwebtv.com

Shelton Basketball: Boys Win, Girls Fall

Shelton boys’ basketball team opened the season with a 55 to 34 win over Elma Tuesday while the Lady Highclimbers dropped their opener 47 to 24. The ‘Climbers boys jumped out to an 11-0 lead before the Eagles clawed their way back and were down 11 to 7 at the end of the first quarter. Elma pulled to with in one early in the second quarter 11 to 10 but Shelton pulled away holding the Eagles to three points in the quarter and building a 20 to 10 lead at the half.
SHELTON, WA
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

High school basketball rewind: Ionia girls, St. Patrick girls win

The Ionia girls basketball home opener vs Alma led to a 62-56 victory. It was a balanced attack: Rajalyaj Esquivel led with 17 points, not far behind was Brynn Remes with 16 points, Melayna Braman with 13 points, and Josie Phelps, Alexias Daugherty, and Aubree White each contributed with four points.
IONIA, MI
The Herald-Banner

Basketball roundup: Trenton wins PTAA girls tournament

Trenton jumped out to an 11-0 lead and then hung on for a 44-32 victory over Celeste in the championship game of the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy girls basketball tournament on Tuesday night in Greenville. Trenton’s Misty Spindle, a 5-10 senior, earned the most valuable player award for the...
TRENTON, TX
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Eagle girls claim back-to-back wins

The Windom Eagle girls basketball team took an early lead and made it stick Saturday afternoon, claiming a 69-54 victory over Tri-City United as part of the Big South Conference Showcase in New Ulm. The Eagles turned in a balanced offensive performance, with a strong effort on out outside as...
WINDOM, MN
kmlchargers.com

JV girls win the battle of unbeatens

Maddie Leffel scored the first 5 points of the game and it stayed 5-0 until the Indians broke through with a basket making it 5-2 with 10:00 minutes left in the first half. Makenzie Luehring then hit back to back 3’s and KML did not look back from there. Luehring hit six 3’s in the game leading the Chargers with 26 points and 6 steals. Maddie Leffel was one rebound short of a double-double as she netted 10 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Leffel also led KML with 4 assists. Amanda Hillman pulled down 6 boards, while teammate Emma Henkel grabbed 5. Also scoring in the game was Taylor Ignatowski (3), Hailey Hess (3), Grace Kannenberg (2), Allie Nitz (2), and Amanda Hillman (2). Next up for the Chargers is a non-conference match-up at Pius starting at 6:00 on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL
northwestgeorgianews.com

GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Oakwood girls win at Ridgeland

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles used a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter and held on for a 56-47 victory at Ridgeland on Saturday. The Lady Panthers led 13-12 after the first quarter, only to see Oakwood charge back to take a 29-20 lead at intermission. But it would...
OAKWOOD, GA
#Slug#Jackets#Missouri River Conference
Go Blue Ridge

WHS Girls Win Second Straight....

The Watauga High girl's basketball team battled its way through a choppy effort Tuesday night at Mitchell; the Lees McRae College men's basketball team wins in the closing seconds; area scores; more sports news can be heard by clicking on the links below.... Sportscast No. 2.... WHS coach Laura Barry...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
lehifreepress.com

Skyridge girls open with big hoops win

The Skyridge girls basketball team showed impressive play in their home non-region game on Nov. 23 against the Copper Hills Grizzlies. The Falcons rolled to a convincing 46-27 win and made a visceral statement in the opening contest of the season. The home team jumped out to a 21-9 lead...
HIGH SCHOOL
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Eagle girls race to opening win

The Windom Eagle girls basketball team raced to an early lead, then held off a surge late to defeat Hills-Beaver Creek 60-49 Saturday during the Turkey Shootout, held at Minnesota West in Worthington. After a slow start to the opening game of the season, the Eagle offense came to life...
WINDOM, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Garretson girls open season with win over Baltic

GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota high school basketball season has tipped off. The 2021-22 season began on Friday night with a handful of girls’ games throughout the state with the boys starting up next week. Click on the video viewer for highlights from Garretson’s 53-36 victory...
GARRETSON, SD
Girls Basketball
Education
Basketball
Sports
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Girls Win; Boys Fall At Murray

After falling to Pleasantville on Thursday the Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Squad regrouped and defeated Murray on Friday night 51-39. The Sabers were much better on defense, swiping the ball from the Mustangs 12 times and they made free throws down the stretch to put the game away. Cheyanne Bruns scored 15 points to lead Twin Cedars, Brooke Roby had 13 and Rylee Dunkin scored 11. The Twin Cedars girls are now 2-2 on the season. The Saber boys fell 50-36 with Devin Arkema scoring 24 points. Coach Brad McWilliams told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was another solid effort. Twin Cedars is now 0-2 on the season. The Sabers will host Moulton-Udell on Tuesday.
MURRAY, IA
blackfootvalleydispatch.com

Jr High Lynx hoops train rolls on

There's no nail-biting, tense show-down in the current win streak of junior high Little Lynx boys basketball games this month, but there are plenty of entertaining moments to entice the fans to come out in support of the team. The "Big and Tall" club of Roegun Dietz, Kayden Tybo and...
HIGH SCHOOL
nonpareilonline.com

Rams roll by Lynx

Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls basketball needed a few minutes to get going, but after the first four minutes of the game, the Rams were rolling and kept rolling along the way to a season-opening 75-52 win over Abraham Lincoln in Council Bluffs. “I thought we played well,” Glenwood...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
nonpareilonline.com

Lynx, Jackets clash on lanes

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson bowling started their season with a crosstown clash on Monday at Thunderbowl. The A.L. Lynx won the girls side of the competition 1978-1888 but the T.J. Jacket boys earned the 2534-2528 victory. McKenna Rethmeier led Abraham Lincoln with a scored of 329 with games of...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo girls win Thanksgiving tournament

The Lady Leafs made their debut as hosts of the Thanksgiving Tournament and came out as champions at the end of the three-game contest. In the first game of the tournament, Geneseo defeated St. Bede, 61-17. The Lady Leafs got off to a quick start and never looked back in a blowout victory to start the season.
GENESEO, IL
Creston News Advertiser

Wolverine girls rain 3s in win over Creston

GREENFIELD — Nodaway Valley used a fast start to a resounding 85-59 victory over visiting Creston Friday night in non-conference girls basketball. The Wolverines led 19-6 after the first quarter using effective pressure defense and good rebounding to get out to the fast start. Senior Whitney Lamb hit four 3-pointers...
Salisbury Post

High school basketball: Salisbury girls win at Carson

CHINA GROVE — Salisbury’s girls played some tough games over the weekend and it paid off on Tuesday. The Hornets pulled away at the foul line late and beat the Cougars 56-40 in a non-conference game. Carson (1-1) was undefeated and won the 3A championship last season, but graduated four...
SALISBURY, NC

