In some parts of the U.S., it feels like winter has arrived, and so has omicron. The new coronavirus variant has now been detected in about 60 countries and in more than half of U.S. states. But the most immediate problem facing America in this pandemic is the delta variant. And to explain that, we have NPR's Will Stone. Will, thanks for being with us.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO