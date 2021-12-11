ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND SportsZone – December 10

By Grant Sweeter
 2 days ago

Click the video player above to watch this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter weather postponed a lot of local games in South Dakota, but there was still plenty of high school and college action going on Friday night.

This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone features eight games from across the state including college and high school basketball.

Here are the games featured in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone:

  • USD vs. Valparaiso
  • USF vs. Upper Iowa – Double Header
  • Augustana vs. MSU Mankato – Double Header
  • Northern State vs. Minnesota Crookston – Double Header
  • Aberdeen Central vs. Rapid City Central

Most games were postponed on Friday night, but some high school games were played. You can view the scores on the Friday Scoreboard:

Friday Scoreboard – December 10

You can view the top plays and moments from Friday’s action by watching Powerhouse Plays here:

Powerhouse Plays – December 10

KELOLAND

KELOLAND

